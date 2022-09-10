DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. DocuSign updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
DocuSign Price Performance
DocuSign stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.04. 34,937,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,846. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $288.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.