DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. DocuSign updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.04. 34,937,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,846. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $288.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,368,000 after buying an additional 58,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,257,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,829,000 after buying an additional 34,448 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,399,000 after buying an additional 376,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

