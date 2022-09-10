Doge Killer Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $884,854.00 (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Doge Killer has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Doge Killer has a total market cap of $64.88 million and approximately $884,854.00 worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doge Killer coin can currently be purchased for $602.74 or 0.02807948 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doge Killer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

About Doge Killer

Doge Killer is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.

Doge Killer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEASH was originally set to be a rebase token pegged to the price of Dogecoin. Now, it has been unleashed and will not rebase. With a total circulation of 100k tokens, it has the opposite appeal to Shib (which has a much larger supply). The second token incentivized on the swap offers special rewards for those who provide liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Killer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doge Killer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doge Killer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doge Killer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.