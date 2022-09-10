Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Raised by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 741,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,726 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 10.5% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $118,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.0 %

Dollar Tree stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.45. 2,038,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

