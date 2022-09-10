DRH Investments Inc. Has $21.07 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DRH Investments Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,538 shares during the period. CSX comprises 14.6% of DRH Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,841,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,326,229. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

