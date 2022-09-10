Drip Network (DRIP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $48,309.00

Drip Network (DRIP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Drip Network has a total market capitalization of $682,561.67 and $48,309.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drip Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.83 or 0.00031741 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Drip Network has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Drip Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.35 or 0.99922935 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036897 BTC.

Drip Network Profile

Drip Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Drip Network’s official website is drip.community. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity.

Buying and Selling Drip Network

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team.The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drip Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drip Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drip Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drip Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.