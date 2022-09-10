DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 42,750 shares traded.

DriveItAway Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

