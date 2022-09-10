East Coast Asset Management LLC. Has $392,000 Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. trimmed its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,542,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,179,000 after acquiring an additional 467,193 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 380,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 283,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

