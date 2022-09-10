East Coast Asset Management LLC. Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.2% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $372.25 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.