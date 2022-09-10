East Coast Asset Management LLC. Sells 309 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 0.3% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $126.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.61 and a 200-day moving average of $125.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

