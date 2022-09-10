easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.92

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 1713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

