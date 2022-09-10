Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $105.75 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,884 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Repligen worth $105,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 47.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $6.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.57. The stock had a trading volume of 305,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,495. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.54. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,928. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

