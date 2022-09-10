Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $135.88 Million Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 174.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,502,444 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Definitive Healthcare worth $135,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $1,662,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,563,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 680,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 419,444 shares during the period.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,285. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.