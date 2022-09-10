Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $145.41 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,608 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Veeva Systems worth $145,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.19. 1,089,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,505. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

