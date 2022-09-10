Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $182.63 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,757 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up 1.3% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of ANSYS worth $182,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.55.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

