Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 395,567 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of PerkinElmer worth $120,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after buying an additional 953,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after purchasing an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after purchasing an additional 492,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after purchasing an additional 349,547 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $141.62. 508,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,883. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.13 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.