Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,771 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of STERIS worth $112,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of STERIS by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $5.47 on Friday, hitting $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 555,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,068. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

