Echo Street Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,381 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $78,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 615.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $966,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $8.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,486,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,389. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Cowen upped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

