Echo Street Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 502.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.4% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Charles Schwab worth $192,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.54. 6,471,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.