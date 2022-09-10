Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 14,900 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 534,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $114,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.04. The stock had a trading volume of 492,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,891. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.08 and a 200 day moving average of $188.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.