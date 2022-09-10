Elamachain (ELAMA) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Elamachain has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a market cap of $62,675.56 and approximately $278.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io.

Elamachain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses.”

