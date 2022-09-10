Electra Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.02 Million (XEP)

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market cap of $8.02 million and $47,673.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.23 or 0.99826003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036616 BTC.

About Electra Protocol

XEP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,533,132,518 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Electra Protocol is a decentralized, open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency project that is lightning fast at near-zero fees. It aims to create a global payment ecosystem with several relevant features for businesses and consumers.”

