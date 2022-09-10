Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Eurobank EFG

Eurobank EFG assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Electromed has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Electromed Stock Performance

Electromed stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Electromed by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Further Reading

