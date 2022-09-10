Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded by MKM Partners

MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $131.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.57.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.50. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,459.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,741 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,788 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 48,963 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,100 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $48,659,000 after acquiring an additional 188,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

