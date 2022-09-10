Elementeum (ELET) Reaches Market Cap of $10,214.62

Elementeum (ELET) traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Elementeum coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elementeum has a total market capitalization of $10,214.62 and $6.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00785911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015206 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020075 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.
Elementeum Profile
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Elementeum
