Elequin Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 39.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Bilibili by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILI. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.

BILI traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. 11,835,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,388. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.00. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

