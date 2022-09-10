Elequin Capital LP Acquires Shares of 538 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 538 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,652 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 81,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,838. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

