Elequin Capital LP Buys Shares of 991 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Price Performance

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

