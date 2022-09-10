Elequin Capital LP Invests $64,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,540,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

EQT Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:EQT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,647,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -22.06%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.