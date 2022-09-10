Elequin Capital LP Makes New $46,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 660 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,810,000 after buying an additional 103,367 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences Price Performance

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.65. 2,099,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,989. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.