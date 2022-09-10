Elequin Capital LP Makes New $46,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 660 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,810,000 after buying an additional 103,367 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Exact Sciences Price Performance
Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.65. 2,099,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,989. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60.
Exact Sciences Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.