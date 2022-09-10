Elequin Capital LP Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Aptiv makes up approximately 0.2% of Elequin Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,094. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 230.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

