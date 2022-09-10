Elequin Capital LP Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Snap accounts for about 0.0% of Elequin Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,743,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $429,628.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,380,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 in the last ninety days.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,653,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,876,460. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

