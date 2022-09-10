Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Earns Buy Rating from CLSA

CLSA reissued their buy rating on shares of Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENGH. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC cut Enghouse Systems from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enghouse Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.70.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ENGH opened at C$29.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.96. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$23.96 and a twelve month high of C$61.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

Enghouse Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Enghouse Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 39.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.38 per share, with a total value of C$380,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,700. In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.38 per share, with a total value of C$380,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$380,700. Also, Director Paul James Stoyan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$26,785.

About Enghouse Systems

(Get Rating)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Articles

