Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 117,467 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 434.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,467 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLY opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

