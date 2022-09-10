Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 25,731 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,833,000. Lam Research comprises 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $450.78 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $459.29 and its 200 day moving average is $480.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

