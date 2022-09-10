Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 134,985 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1,278.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,985 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.