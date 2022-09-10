Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 45,993 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 184.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,993 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.08% of RingCentral worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,272,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

RNG stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.59 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $121,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

