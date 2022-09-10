Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 687.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.