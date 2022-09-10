Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 910.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $72.18 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

