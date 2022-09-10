Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7,184.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,160,908,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,329,000 after buying an additional 149,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after buying an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $240.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

