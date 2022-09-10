Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1,186.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 68,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 48,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,485,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,743,000 after acquiring an additional 114,753 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $137.63 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

