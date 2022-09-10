Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.