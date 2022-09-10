Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $128.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $134.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a $28.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.43.

NYSE ETR opened at $119.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.37.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Entergy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

