Ethic Inc. Acquires 4,285 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Chubb by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 440,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,291,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.09. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

