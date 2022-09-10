Ethic Inc. Acquires 4,345 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $170.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,196,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

