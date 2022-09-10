Ethic Inc. Acquires 57,662 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 747,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $42.24. 20,264,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,465,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

