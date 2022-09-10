Ethic Inc. Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $959,748,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,604. The stock has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.74 and a 200-day moving average of $363.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

