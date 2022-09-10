Ethic Inc. Boosts Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco increased its position in Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.38.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $493.60. The company had a trading volume of 958,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

