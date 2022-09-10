Ethic Inc. Buys 13,391 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.2 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.15. 4,790,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

