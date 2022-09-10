Ethic Inc. Buys 3,183 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $2,686,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE PSA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.16. 649,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,218. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

