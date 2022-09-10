Ethic Inc. Has $4.77 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 47,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.71. 2,512,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $88.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.